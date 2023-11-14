Support WHIO-TV 7 Circle of Kindness partners this Giving Tuesday

DAYTON — As the holiday season approaches, we are reminded that every act of kindness and generosity can go a long way. This year, WHIO-TV 7 Circle of Kindness, together with our partners Morris Home and Ashley, supports Giving Tuesday as a way of helping our community and those who need it most.

Join us in giving back through our 7 Circle of Kindness partners—local nonprofit organizations that work year-round to make Dayton, Ohio a better place. This diverse group of local partners provides food services and shelter to people in need. They advocate for justice and equality. They provide school supplies so students can succeed in education and life. They fulfill the wishes of children with life-threatening disease, and they save the lives of animals. These organizations make a tremendously positive impact on our community. Learn more about their missions and their incredible work:

YWCA Dayton

YWCA Dayton is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. The organization operates Montgomery County and Preble County’s domestic violence shelters, rape crisis center and support services, a 24-hour crisis hotline at 937-222-SAFE, four housing programs, and youth prevention programming. Support the organization HERE.

Miami Valley Meals

Miami Valley Meals is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and essential collaborator in the fight for a more food secure future. Their team of professional chefs recover and transform donated food into hearty meals for free distribution through a network of partner nonprofits serving those experiencing food insecurity. By “Serving those who serve the hungry,” they free up vital resources of their partners and open doors to further outreach and wrap-around services. Miami Valley Meals believes everyone deserves a good meal made with love. Support the organization HERE.

Crayons to Classrooms

Crayons to Classrooms distributes essential supplies to teachers of at-risk students across the Greater Dayton Region to ensure every child has the tools they need to succeed. The organization is servicing Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties. In addition to product donations, Crayons to Classrooms is leveraging an extensive collection of supply chain partners to secure essential school supplies at significantly reduced costs. All collected donations are then distributed at no cost to teachers at the organization’s Dayton store. Support the organization HERE.

Hannah’s Treasure Chest

Hannah’s Treasure Chest provides care packages of clothes, shoes, books, safety equipment, diapers, and hygiene items to kids ages from 2 months pre-birth through 18 years of age via a network of 75 partners across Southwest Ohio, including Dayton Children’s Hospital, YWCA Dayton, and many more. The organization runs multiple programs, including Beds for Babies, which supplies safe beds for infants and toddlers, Brighter Smiles, which focuses on kids’ dental health, Books for Babies, Handmade for Hannah’s, a sewing experience to make baby items and sensory products, and Giving Angels, a program that provides holiday gifts to children living at or below the poverty line with the help of local donors and organizations. Support the organization HERE.

A Special Wish Foundation

The mission of the organization is to grant the wish of a child or adolescent (birth through age 20) who has been diagnosed by a physician with a life-threatening disorder. A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio serves Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby, Darke, Miami, Champaign, Clark, Preble, Montgomery, Greene, Butler, Warren, Clinton, Hamilton, Clermont, Brown, Highland, Adams, Scioto, and Pike counties. Over the past 40 years, our chapter has granted over 1,800 wishes to children with life-threatening disorders. Support the organization HERE.

Humane Society of Greater Dayton

Humane Society of Greater Dayton is a no-kill organization that has been serving the animals and people of the Miami Valley since 1902. Its mission is to advance the health, welfare and safety of animals and people. It is the only organization in the Miami Valley helping all types of animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits, farm animals, exotics, birds, small animals, and more. Support the organization HERE.

Every donation counts and makes a difference in the lives of those in need. But giving doesn’t stop with financial donations. There are many ways to get involved and support these nonprofits. Consider volunteering your time, sharing their stories on social media, or donating a service in-kind.

Every act of kindness makes our community’s circle stronger. And together, we can make a lasting change.

7 Circle of Kindness is a WHIO-TV initiative serving communities with 7 pillars that focus on things important to our viewers, such as education, peace, environment, diversity, and more. 7 Circle of Kindness program is sponsored by Morris Home & Ashley.

