Supermoon appears day before America’s birthday; Last chance to see coming up

The first supermoon of 2023 appeared Monday. However, if you missed yesterday’s sighting, then Tuesday will be your last day to take a peak at the sky... or at least until the next supermoon.

>> TRENDING: 4 men killed, 2 children wounded in Philadelphia shooting; 2 suspects in custody

The night before America’s birthday, the first supermoon of 2023 was in full view in the sky, according to a spokesperson from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

However, those who missed the supermoon in the night sky had another chance Tuesday evening, which would be the last one until next month in August.

The supermoon obtained its name for its noticeably larger and brighter appearance, amounting to about a 14 percent increase in size and 30 percent in brightness. The larger and brighter appearance was attributed to the moon being the closest to the Earth during its orbit.

Those who would not be able to view the moon on Tuesday would get future chances in August when two supermoons were expected to appear. The last one of the year was expected in September.

As such, all of the supermoon sightings were expected to appear during or at the end of summer.





© 2023 Cox Media Group