Sunny, cool today; Milder this weekend with more chances for rain

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Fall-like nights ahead
- Drier weather returns
- Increasing weekend temperatures and rain chances
DETAILED FORECAST:
THURSDAY: Sunny and comfortable weather with highs on either side of 70 degrees, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Another cool night with lows in the 40s.
FRIDAY: Sunny. A fantastic day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Warmer as highs climb back to the lower 80s.
Slight chance of a shower or storm towards evening but most of the day is dry as of now.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers or a thunderstorm possible. Highs near 80.
MONDAY: A chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.
TUESDAY: Another chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Another chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.
