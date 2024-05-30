Sunny, cool today; Milder this weekend with more chances for rain

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Fall-like nights ahead

Drier weather returns

Increasing weekend temperatures and rain chances

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Sunny and comfortable weather with highs on either side of 70 degrees, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Road conditions for Thursday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Another cool night with lows in the 40s.

Temperature trend next 10 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: Sunny. A fantastic day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Futurecast for Saturday at 1 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Warmer as highs climb back to the lower 80s.

Futurecast for Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Slight chance of a shower or storm towards evening but most of the day is dry as of now.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers or a thunderstorm possible. Highs near 80.

MONDAY: A chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Another chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Another chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

