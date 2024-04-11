Styrofoam recycling event to take place this weekend in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Are you looking to get rid of any Styrofoam?

Montgomery County will be holding a Styrofoam recycling event this weekend.

>>Only trauma center in Greene County to close

The county will be hosting it on Saturday at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights at 6800 Executive Boulevard, according to a spokesperson.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The Montgomery County Environmental Services has worked with EcoDevelopment since 2021 and diverted over 46,000 pounds of Styrofoam from their landfills.

The event is open to all people regardless of what county they live in.

The next Styrofoam recycling event is on July 20 in Dayton. The location has not yet been announced.

©2024 Cox Media Group