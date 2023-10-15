Styrofoam recycling event sees over 160 participants

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Environmental Services teamed up with Five Rivers MetroParks, the City of Dayton, and EcoDevelopment to offer a Styrofoam recycling event.

Public Information Officer for the Montgomery County Environmental Services Megan O’Leary said 164 cars and two semi-trailers full of Styrofoam went through to donate.

The event took place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark.

The Styrofoam will be taken to EcoDevelopment in Warren County to be densified and turned into items like picture frames, surfboards, and more.

“It’s [Styrofoam] not recyclable at the curbside and it never really breaks down at the landfill,” O’Leary said.

These recycling events are quarterly, and the next one will take place in early January.

The exact weight of the Styrofoam collected is unknown but will be announced in the coming days.

