Students will be riding school bus this morning at Butler County school district

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Students will be back on school buses this morning at Lakota Local Schools in Butler County.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bus drivers in Butler County reach tentative agreement with provider, could pick up students Friday

The Teamsters Union representing the bus drivers voted to approve a new contract Thursday with Petermann Transportation, the company handles busing in the district.

“Through the assistance of a federal mediator, our company reached an agreement on the technological safety and accountability measures vital to our mission to safely transport all children,” Petermann said in a statement. “The new deal will provide a compensation and benefits package for our drivers and monitors, positioning us well to attract and retain qualified employees. We believe this new deal is fair to both sides, and we look forward to supporting Lakota schools in the continuing education of their students.”

Drivers were on strike for four school days.

Both sides say the agreement is for three years.

>>PREVIOUSLY REPORTED: Students not riding school buses this morning in Butler County school district

Former Dayton Public Schools superintendent Elizabeth Lolli is the interim superintendent at Lakota.

She said the contract between Peterman and the bus drivers’ union was approved, and school service would resume this morning, in an email to parents Thursday.

“(Thursday) morning, we learned that the contract between Petermann and the bus drivers’ union has been approved, including the safety and accountability measures requested by Petermann,” wrote Lolli. “This means that bus service for our students will begin again (Friday) morning, Sept. 8.”

She also thanked parents for their continued support, patience, and willingness to pitch in.

©2023 Cox Media Group