Students begin moving into Wright State today

DAYTON — The first wave of 2,000 students will begin moving into Wright State University today.

Students living in residence halls will move in today and tomorrow, Aug. 24. Apartment residents will move in on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The university will have more than 150 volunteers on-hand to help.

According to the university, more students are expected to move into residence halls this year compared to last year.

