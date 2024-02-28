Strong, damaging winds expected overnight; Roofing company explains what to do if you see damage

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Damaging wind gusts are expected to move through the Miami Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, roofing companies are preparing for lots of calls with winds projected up to 60 MH.

DryTech Exteriors owner Brad Hosler said shingles on roofs could blow away.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney also forecasts hail and rain during this storm system.

Hail and rain could ruin the waterproof layer underneath the shingles, which would lead to damage to the wood.

Holser said his crews with DryTech Exteriors will be on call all night to deal with any possible leaks or holes.

If your roof is damaged, an emergency tarp can be placed until it can be fully fixed.

“So that no future damage like water, infiltrates the home and causes mold issues, leaking to drywall, and damaging property,” Holser said. “We can typically get there within the hour and take care of that for you.”

Holser said most calls are going to come in the morning after people wake up and see the damage.

He advises people to call a roofing company first so they can estimate the damage costs before filing an insurance claim.

