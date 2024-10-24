‘Stress is inevitable;’ 5 Ohio cities among the most stressed in the U.S., new study says

KETTERING — A new report found that Ohioans are as stressed as anyone in the country.

As reported Wednesday on News Center 7 at 5:30, a WalletHub study listed the most and least stressed cities in the country.

This includes five major Ohio cities. Cleveland ranked number one overall while Akron was No. 8. Cincinnati finished No. 23 and Toledo was No. 26. Columbus ranked No. 67.

News Center 7′s Nick Foley spoke with a behavioral expert about the pressure and some ways to deal with it.

“Stress is inevitable,” said Julie Manual of Kettering Health’s Behavioral Center.

She told Foley the major factors include normal issues like money, work, and family. But when you add a major election cycle, you might reach a tipping point.

“When we’re triggered with, you know, constant worry, sadness, frustration, maybe anger, even sometimes despair of not being able to really be in control of some of those narratives that are out there, I think it does definitely add some stress,” said Manuel.

She added that removing yourself from stressful situations is a big key to coping with daily stressors. This includes a quick walk or putting the phone down for an hour, mental breaks are vital.

So is having a support cycle that you can talk with about the things that matter most. If that not’s available, never be afraid to reach out for help.

“When symptoms become to the point where you’re having difficulty functioning on a day-to-day basis, and that these symptoms are starting to really interfere with your daily functioning, it’s probably time to reach out to your provider, whether that be your family doctor, to your therapist and or reaching out to the local emergency room if you need to come in and talk to a therapist,” Manuel told Foley.

She also encourages people in need to use available free resources.

This includes 24-hour crisis lines.

