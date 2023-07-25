Local

Stray storm possible during hot, humid day; Heat safety advised as temperatures continue to rise

MIAMI VALLEY — QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Isolated strong storms Wednesday
  • Some storm chances
  • Dangerous hot and humid temperatures

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Warm, humid, and mainly sunny. Stray storm possible. High temperatures climb into the upper 80s to around 90.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. High temperatures climb into the 90s for the first time since June 3rd. Heat Index in the middle to upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Warm and humid, sunshine. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Heat Index in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY (HOTTEST DAY): Hot and humid. High temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. Heat Index in the upper 90s and low 100s.

SATURDAY: A few storms are possible. Otherwise, warm and humid with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Stray storm possible, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the middle 80s.

