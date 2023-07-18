Storms cut Reds game short; Hold onto your ticket because game will resume Tuesday afternoon

CINCINNATI — If you were at the Reds-Giants game Monday, which was cut short because of storms that hit the area, don’t toss your ticket.

Monday night’s game will be resumed beginning at 5:40 p.m., Reds media announced late Monday night.

If you are holding a ticket for Monday night’s suspended game, present it at the Great American Ball Park box office windows for a $5 discount on tickets for Tuesday’s game (July 18) only.

Subject to availability, exclusions apply.

Fans with tickets for Tuesday’s game can watch the conclusion of the Monday night game and Tuesday’s regularly scheduled game, which will not begin before 7:10 p.m.

Gates will open at 4:40 p.m.









