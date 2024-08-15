Storms could impact 1st-year UD students moving onto campus

DAYTON — Storms could impact first-year students and families moving into the University of Dayton.

>>WHIO BACK TO SCHOOL PAGE

The University of Dayton will welcome about 1,700 new undergraduate students this year, according to a university spokesperson.

Freshmen will move in on Friday, August 16.

UD said on its website there is a chance of rain and storms on Friday.

“If lighting is in the area, move-in will pause and volunteers will go indoors until the storm passes,” the university said. “UD Public Safety will monitor the weather and advise our staff throughout the day to help ensure a safe move-in experience for your family.”

The first day of classes is Monday, August 19.

©2024 Cox Media Group