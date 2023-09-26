Stebbins High School closed today due to funeral for longtime teacher

RIVERSIDE — Stebbins High School will be closed today so staff and students can attend the funeral of a longtime teacher and coach.

>>PHOTOS: Local school honors late longtime teacher, coach at football game

Ron Coleman passed away Tuesday after a medical condition, Mad River Local Schools announced on social media.

News Center 7 previously reported he was with the Mad River Local School for more than 20 years.

Coleman did everything from teaching health to coaching boys and girls basketball.

“He was just a genuinely good person. He cared about people more than I’ve ever seen anybody care about people,” Chad Wyen, Mad River Local Schools superintendent, told News Center 7 on Friday.

>>RELATED: ‘He’s always with us;’ Local school honors late longtime teacher, coach at football game

News Center 7 reported Friday that fans were asked to wear pink at Friday’s football game at Stebbins High School to support Coleman.

The stands were a sea of pink, showing the impact Coleman had on the community.

>>Uber for athletic trainers? Dayton Public Schools has a unique solution

The funeral will be held this morning at 11 a.m. at Fairhaven Church in Centerville on the 600 block of E. Whipp Road, according to his obituary.

The school district said all other buildings in Mad River will be open and operating their normal school hours today and only Stebbins High School will be closed.

All evening activities will take place as scheduled tonight for Stebbins students.

©2023 Cox Media Group