STAY INFORMED: Local school district announces delay due to power outage

A local school district announced that it will be on a two-hour delay on Wednesday morning.

Ansonia Local Schools in Darke County will be on a two-hour delay on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

The delay is due to a power outage, according to a social media post from the district.

