Statewide emergency alert bill passes in Ohio House

COLUMBUS — An Ohio bill was passed this week that will protect children with autism and other developmental disabilities with a statewide emergency alert system.

House Bill 359, the Joshua Alert, will honor the life of 6-year-old Joshua Al-Lateef Jr. from West Chester, who died in November of 2024 when he went missing near his home, according to a spokesperson.

“This legislation ensures that when a child with autism or a developmental disability goes missing, every second counts. By mobilizing law enforcement, first responders, and our communities faster, we can save lives and spare other families the heartbreak Joshua’s family endured. I’m deeply grateful to my colleagues for standing with us to protect Ohio’s most vulnerable children,” said State Representative Jennifer Gross.

The Joshua Alert bill will activate a statewide response utilizing Ohio’s existing alert systems.

Once a child with developmental disabilities is verified as missing, law enforcement can issue an alert through broadcast, digital, and community channels to ensure the public is quickly informed.

The bill will now go before Ohio’s Senate for consideration.

