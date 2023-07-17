Statewide Air Quality Advisory issued for Monday

OHIO — The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is issuing a statewide Air Quality Advisory that’ll be in effect today.

The advisory was issued “as smoke from Canadian wildfires again continues to adversely impact air quality,” a spokesperson from the Ohio EPA said.

Officials expect the Air Quality Index to be in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” to “unhealthy” ranges.

The Ohio EPA recommends that people in sensitive groups limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity to decrease the potential for health issues.

The advisory is in effect through the end of the day. You can see real-time air quality in your area here.

