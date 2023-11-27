State troopers see fewest number of deaths over Thanksgiving holiday since 2018

COLUMBUS — This Thanksgiving holiday state troopers said they saw the fewest number of deaths across Ohio’s roadways since 2018.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers looked at the number of crashes across the state from Nov. 22 at midnight through just before midnight on Nov. 26.

Over this period eight people were killed in crashes, according to a media release.

One of the deadly crashes involved impaired driving and in another crash, the person was not wearing a seatbelt.

Last year News Center 7 reported troopers said 16 people were killed in crashes.

Troopers also arrested over 300 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and over 110 for illegal drugs throughout the holiday.









