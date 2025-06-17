State troopers, medics respond to rollover crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — State troopers and medics responded to a rollover crash in Clark County early Tuesday.

Troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and medics responded around 6 a.m. to the 8600 block of Troy Road on reports of a rollover crash.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that one vehicle was involved in the crash.

OSHP dispatchers told News Center 7 that state troopers are investigating the crash.

No other information is currently available.

We are working to learn if anyone is injured and will update this story.

