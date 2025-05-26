State troopers investigate 2nd plane crash in Ohio

SANDUSKY COUNTY — State troopers are investigating a second plane crash in Ohio on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This plane crash happened in Sandusky County, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a person died, and another person was seriously injured after a plane crash in Ashtabula County.

TRENDING STORIES:

A pilot was attempting to take off from Gibbs Aviation and then the crash happened, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) told WOIO.

The plane stopped just north of County Road 259 in Riley Township.

The pilot was not hurt, but state troopers did not say if anyone else was in the plane, WTOL in Toledo reported.

OSHP did not confirm the exact time of the crash or what kind of plane it was.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group