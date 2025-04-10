State troopers ID 62-year-old man killed in plane crash at farm field

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY — State troopers have identified a 62-year-old man killed in a plane crash at a farm field.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said Orville Evans, 62, was killed in the crash and no one else was on board, OSHP told our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a 1973 Cessna 310Q airplane took off on April 3 from Harry Clever Field Airport in New Philadelphia.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the plane crashed into a field at 5:08 p.m., WBNS said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are conducting its own investigations, WBNS reports.

