State troopers to hold local OVI checkpoint this week

OHIO — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is gearing up for another OVI checkpoint, OSHP announced Monday.

The checkpoint will happen this week and include troopers, deputies and officers that will deter and intercept drivers.

The county the checkpoint will take place in will be announced the day before. The location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.

OSHP says if you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver, or make other travel arrangements.

Operational support for the checkpoint will be provided by local law enforcement agencies.

