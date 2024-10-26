State trooper helps rescue kitten from drain pipe

COLUMBUS — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Trooper helped rescue a kitten from a drain pipe in Columbus.

In a video posted to the OSHP Facebook account, Trooper Matheny with the Columbus District Licensing and Commercial Standards helped rescue a kitten from a drain pipe.

Trooper Matheny stopped to help a concerned citizen, Clayton, rescue kittens from a roadway.

Clayton was able to rescue one kitten, and a second kitten was found in a nearby construction area.

The New Albany Police Department and New Albany Street Department helped Matheny and Clayton rescue the third kitten that was trapped in a street drainage system, according to the video.

The video shows Trooper Matheny entering the drain to locate the third kitten after the drain covers were removed.

Even as it began to rain, they continued their rescue efforts. They were able to determine the kitten was in the pipe under the roadway.

They were able to access the pipe system from both sides of the roadway, keeping the kitten between them.

After several attempts, including lights, food a robot, a bucket pulled through the pipe with a cable, they were able to rescue the kitten by pulling a traffic cone through the pipe with a cable.

“Tell the Humane Society I want the black and white one,” Trooper Matheny can be heard telling Clayton once the kittens had been rescued.

Clayton gave all three kittens a bath and had them checked and cleared by a veterinarian. Once they are available for adoption, Trooper Matheny and Clayton plan to adopt a kitten each.

The third kitten, Luna, is still looking for her forever home, according to the video.

Trooper saves kitten (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

