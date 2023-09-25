State Route closed as culvert replacement begins in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A State Route in Darke County will be closed starting Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

>>4 men arrested, facing charges for drive-by shooting in Moraine

State Route 722 will be closed between Coovert Road and Preble County-Butler Township Road.

ODOT crews will be replacing a culvert on the roadway, according to the department.

The closure will last about two weeks, as the last day of work will be Friday, Oct. 6.

There will be detours available for this route. It is SR 726 north to SR 121 north to SR 503 south to US 127 south to SR 722 west, according to the department.

©2023 Cox Media Group