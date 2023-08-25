State Route 4 shut down, medical helicopter called after crash in Clark County

MAD RIVER TWP., Clark County — A rollover crash on State Route 4 and Lower Valley Pike has been reported to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

>>LOCAL: ‘Their faces were glowing;’ Northwestern community cheers on students heading back to school

State Route 4 has been shut down in both directions north of the Enon Road exit. CareFlight is headed toward the scene, according to state troopers.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but one has rolled over on its top.

A person involved has been transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center with noncritical injuries.

This is a breaking story and updates will continue to be made once learned.





©2023 Cox Media Group