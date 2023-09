MERCER COUNTY — State Route 29 will be closed between SR 703 and SR 118 from Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 15.

Crews will be replacing a culvert.

To avoid the closure, take SR 118 south to SR 219 east to US 127 north to SR 29.

