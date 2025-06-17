‘Spurring that interest;’ How the Dayton Air Show impacts the Miami Valley

VANDALIA — The CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show is just days away, bringing tens of thousands of visitors to the Miami Valley every year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz spoke with event organizers about the show’s impact. Catch his report on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Scott Buchanan, the board chairman for the US Air & Trade Show, has been a part of making the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show happen for the last 15 years.

“I’m like a kid, I can’t wait,” Buchanan said. “It’s a blur. It’s just so much fun, you don’t really keep track of time.”

But they do keep track of the Air Show’s impact.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group