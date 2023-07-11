Springfield troopers arrest suspected drunk driver going 113 mph on Independence Day

SPRINGFIELD — Newly released dash camera footage shows an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper stop a suspected drunk driver going over 100 miles per hour on Independence Day.

The dash camera footage starts out with a trooper with OSHP’s Springfield post on I-70 near Exit 52 around 7 a.m.

A car on the opposite side of the highway speeds by the trooper and the trooper follows behind.

OSHP said the driver was going 113 in a 70 mph zone.

The trooper catches up with the car.

After approaching the driver the trooper asks him how much he’s had to drink.

The driver first responds with, “not much at all,” before you hear the trooper in the video repeat, “two Trulys... plus the Twisted Tea back here?!”

OSHP said the driver was arrested for operating a vehicle intoxicated

OSHP said it arrested over 107,300 motorists for OVI since 2018.

