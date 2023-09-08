Springfield School District to host substitute hiring event this month

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield City Schools will host a substitute hiring event this month.
The district said they are looking for substitute teachers, class aides, bus drivers and other roles.
The event will be held Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 5-7 p.m. at the Clark Early Learning Center.
The starting pay rate for substitute teachers in the District is $120-$194 a day, the district said.
Other substitute positions start at $13-$17 an hour.
The event is “drop in style” but attendees should be prepared to be interviewed on-site.
