Springfield middle, high school softball teams secure Reds Community Fund grants

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield middle and high school softball teams secured grants from the Reds Community Fund, according to a spokesperson from the school district.

The middle school’s softball program received $500 worth of new equipment and the high school’s program received $1,000.

The spokesperson said both teams purchased hitting and pitching nets, batting tees, throw-down bases, and softballs.

The grant also gave each team and coach tickets to attend the Reds vs Mets game on April 7.

“Since its inception in 2001, the Reds Community Fund (RCF) has used baseball and softball as a vehicle to improve the lives of youth and to improve our community,” according to the Cincinnati Red’s website.

