Springfield High School press box to be named after longtime football announcer

SPRINGFIELD — A press box will be named after a longtime football announcer for the Springfield City School District.

Bishop Michael Cooper, Sr. passed away last month at the age of 72 and served as a substitute teacher from 2005 to 2020 and was the ‘Voice of the Wildcats,’ Springfield City Schools said.

He was beloved by spectators and fans on both sides and made visiting fans feel welcome, according to his obituary.

Cooper also served as a public address announcer for Wittenberg University and was famous for his Wildcat and Tiger ‘Roooooaaaaarrrr!’

The district will name the press box ‘The Michael Cooper, Sr. Memorial Press Box’ at Springfield High School during an official ceremony as part of the football team’s season opener tonight against St. Ignatius.

“It has not been easy grieving the loss of someone who was such a large part of our Wildcat family,” said SCSD Superintendent Dr. Bob Hill. “But the District felt choosing to remember Mr. Cooper in this specific way will help to carry on many of the wonderful memories our staff and community members have of him for decades to come.”

The District and Springfield High School Marching Wildcats will also have a special presentation for the Cooper family and the community.

