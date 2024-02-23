Springfield High School mock trial team heading to state finals for 3rd straight year

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield High School mock trial team is heading back to the state finals for the third straight year.

‘Team Wildcat’ and ‘Team Gold’ punched their tickets after their performances at the regional contest earlier this month, according to a Springfield City School District (SCSD) spokesperson said.

The team brought home six individual awards.

Teams from across the state will compete to become the 2024 Ohio Mock Trial State Champions next month in Columbus, March 7-9.

This is Springfield High’s tenth appearance at the state level since 2011.

Springfield High School 'Team Gold' Mock Trial Team Photo from: Springfield City School District (Credit: Springfield City School District)

