Springfield firefighter dies after long cancer battle

SPRINGFIELD — A member of the Springfield Fire Rescue Division has died after a battle with cancer.

Tristan Walker, 43, died Sunday, the department announced this week.

Walker was appointed to the Springfield Fire Rescue Division in March 2003. She retired in November 2019.

Walker “fought a long hard battle with brain cancer,” according to her obituary.

“She will forever be known for extending kindness and her willingness to help others,” her obituary read.

