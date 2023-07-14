Springfield City Schools to provide school supplies, backpacks to K-8 students

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield City School District announced that it will be providing all necessary school supplies this year for students in grades K through 8.

The district plan includes supplies such as pencils, crayons, scissors. pocket folders, and more.

The district said it will also supply backpacks to each student.

Approximately 5,300 students are enrolled in grades K through 8.

“The average family could spend hundreds of dollars on school supplies for their children to go back to school,” said SCSD Superintendent Dr. Bob Hill. “The District is happy to ease this burden for our families yet again this year, so that parents can channel their finances elsewhere and our students can focus on preparing for a strong start to the school year. I am looking forward to seeing all of our Wildcats back in the fall.”

The first day of school for SCSD students in grades 1 through 9 is August 23.

Grades 10 through 12 will begin on August 24.

Kindergarten students will start beginning on August 29.

