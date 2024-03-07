Specialty outdoor retailer to open store in the Miami Valley

BEAVERCREEK — Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op is set to open a new location in the Miami Valley in April.

REI Co-op will open its new location at 2500 North Fairfield Road in Beavercreek on Friday, April 5, according to the company’s website.

The approximately 23,000-square-foot store will feature an assortment of outdoor gear and apparel for camping, hiking, cycling, running, fitness, paddling, and more.

“The Miami Valley has three rivers for paddling; great places to camp, climb, and hike; and hundreds of miles of paved trails and singletrack for running, walking and cycling. With all of that, and nearly 29,000 members already here, there’s no better place for the co-op to open a new store in Ohio,” says REI Beavercreek Store Manager Sam Metcalf. “Our team of inspired guides knows these places well and we are stoked to help outfit this community with bikes, boats, boots, and backpacks, so they can get out and enjoy everything the outdoor adventure capital of the Midwest has to offer.”

During the grand opening ceremony, doors will open at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday.

For more information about REI Co-op, you can visit the company’s website here.

