Special prosecutor to review potential charges after man dies while in jail custody

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Prosecutor has revealed new details in the investigation into the in-custody death of Christian Black.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Christian Black, 25, died of positional asphyxia and the Montgomery County Coroner ruled his death a homicide on Friday.

One day prior, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck placed 10 jail employees on paid leave.

“Very terrible event that happened in the jail. I mean, it’s something that just, my heart goes out to the family of the victim from the jail,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said.

Black was the suspect in a carjacking caught on video in Beavercreek.

Body camera video shows Englewood police arresting him later that night.

“We’ll get him secured,” one officer said on the video.

Black was booked into the Montgomery County Jail, but died days later at Miami Valley Hospital.

“I’ve been in contact with the Dayton Police Department, with the chief, with the sheriff, to see what the status of things are,” Heck said.

As of now, Dayton police have the criminal investigation, and at some point, they’ll have the prosecutor’s office review it.

Heck said his office will appoint a special prosecutor to review the findings.

“It’s very important that not only that the person who died, that their family feels that justice is served, but certainly that the police feel that justice is served, also that the community believes and feels that justice is served. That’s very important to me and I want to make sure any special prosecutor does that,” Heck said.

