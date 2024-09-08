‘Somebody is shot;’ 911 call released after reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — An investigation is underway after a person was reportedly shot Saturday night.

Dayton police and medics responded to reports of a shooting at the Summit Square Apartments in the 600 block of Summit Square Drive on reports of a shooting at 9:40 p.m, News Center 7 previously reported.

“I’m at Summit Square Apartments, somebody is shot, laying on the ground,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

The caller told dispatchers they did not see who the shooter was.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.

