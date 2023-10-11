Some local residents may have discolored water Wednesday; here’s why

KETTERING — Some local residents may notice their water is discolored and lower water pressure on Wednesday.

Montgomery County Water Services will perform maintenance on a pump station that services Kettering residents, according to a social media post.

>> Local school district implements new safety measure after man attempts ‘First Amendment Audit’

Maintenance is expected to begin at 7 a.m. and could take up to eight hours.

Due to the possibility of discolored water, the Kettering Fire Department advised against doing light-colored laundry.

©2023 Cox Media Group