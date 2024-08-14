Some elementary students to learn 2 languages this year in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Some students will be in classrooms where they will be learning in two languages.

>>WHIO BACK TO SCHOOL HOMEPAGE

As reported Wednesday on News Center 7′s Daybreak, Springfield City School District students will learn in both the English and Spanish language.

It is the first year of a dual language program at Perrin Woods Elementary School.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz says a kindergarten and first-grade class will spend half their day learning in English and the other half in Spanish.

The goals are to teach kids a second language and expose them to different cultures.

“So, they’re not just going to learn to read, you know, Spanish language. They’re going to learn about the culture,” said Rebecca Warner, Perrin Woods Elementary School principal. “They’re going to learn, you know, standard books that a child in Spain or Latin America would actually learn.”

>>RELATED: School district working to help migrant families in Springfield

Heshovitz says the dual language program is just for kindergarten and first grade.

The plan is to grow the program with this class each year until they graduate and offer it in every grade level.

©2024 Cox Media Group