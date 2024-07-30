Solvita reporting urgent need for all blood types

DAYTON — Solvita is reporting an urgent need for all blood types as they struggle to meet the demands of local hospitals.

The combination of high usage and a decline in donations over the summer has depleted the existing blood supply.

There is a critical need for type O blood and all other blood types have been exhausted.

“The gap between what we are collecting and what hospitals are ordering has become an emergency. Solvita needs 350 blood donors a day to keep up with local demands. Recent collections have been closer to 175,” Tracy Morgan, the Vice President of Donor Services said.

Solvita is asking all existing eligible donors, lapsed donors, and first-time donors to visit the blood center or a bloodmobile to donate.

Registered donors at the Solvita Dayton Center will get a $10 e-gift card or a $10 Kroger card, plus the Solvita beach towel.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or at the Dayton Center in July or August will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win two tickets to the Taylor Swift Nov. 3 performance in Indianapolis.













