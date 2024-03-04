Solar eclipse viewing party taking place next month in Vandalia

VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia will be hosting a viewing party for next month’s total solar eclipse.

It will be teaming up with the Vandalia branch of the Dayton and Montgomery County Public Library and host a viewing partying at Vandalia-Butler High School on April 8.

The city posted on its social media page that Vandalia Parks and Recreations Center is also teaming up with the library.

“This event is extremely rare, and it is expected that many who live outside the narrow viewing area will travel to locations such as Vandalia, which is situated within the optimal viewing area,” the city said.

The event is free to attend.

There will be food, activities, and free solar viewers to watch the eclipse.

