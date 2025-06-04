‘So much gun violence;’ Community expresses frustration after several Springfield shootings

SPRINGFIELD — People living in a Miami Valley community told their leaders they are sick of the gun violence.

David Rose lost his son, Randy Graham, in a shooting on Elder and Buckeye Streets last month.

He spoke at Tuesday’s Springfield City Commission meeting.

Rose led a moment of silence for all the people shot and killed in the last several weeks.

They began a conversation about the effects of gun violence.

“You guys don’t understand the hurt until it hits home,” said Rose.

Commissioner Krystal Brown said she saw one of her brother’s friends die in a shooting as a child.

“I so deeply apologize, sir, for your loss,” Brown told Rose. “I have no words that I can even imagine to comfort you at this time.”

Rose said he doesn’t think there is much for kids in Springfield to do, so they end up getting involved in violence.

However, city commissioners listed several things kids can do for free this summer and are working to get a full list together.

