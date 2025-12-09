Snow squalls are possible Wednesday... what it means for us and travelling

DAYTON — To jog your memory, snow squalls are short-lived, isolated bursts of heavy snowfall, near-zero visibility, and gusty winds that can drop a small amount of accumulating snow quickly. Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Firstly, snow squalls are not widespread, not everyone will see them. They are like summertime pop up thunderstorms, hit or miss. The worst impact, if you do see any snow squalls, will be for dangerous road conditions. Often drivers go from clear roads and clouds skies to 5 minutes later being unable to see 100 feet in front of them with snow beginning to cover the roads.

The timeline for a chance of these snow squalls will be between noon and 6pm Wednesday. The best way to stay weather aware is downloading our free WHIO Weather app, which will alert you if a snow squall warning gets issued.

There are no official criteria from the National Weather Service that prompts a snow squall warning. Generally, these are issued when the visibility drops very quickly inside a heavy, windy snow band.