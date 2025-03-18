Smoothie shop plans opening of first local location

WASHINGTON TWP. — A new to the area smoothie shop will open its first location in the region in Washington Twp. next month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Better Blend will hold its grand opening April 5 at the chain’s new location in the Washington Park shopping center on Lyons Road, a company spokesperson said in a social media post.

The Washington Twp. location is one of 14 Better Blend locations in Ohio and Kentucky with two more Ohio locations coming soon. Current locations are in the Cincinnati area including shops near the Xavier and University of Cincinnati campuses.

TRENDING STORIES:

Better Blend was founded by former University of Kentucky rugby player and first-team SEC All-American Isaac Hamlin in 2018, according to the company’s website.

In addition to a variety of smoothie options the restaurant also offers smoothie bowls, vegan options, and other health-focused snacks.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group