Smoke pours from house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews were called to reports of a house fire Friday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. Dayton Fire Department was called to a fire in the area of Lamar Street and Maryland Avenue, according to a social media post.

>> 15-year-old killed in Harrison Twp. shooting

When crews got on scene they reported smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story home.

Crews are now searching the home to see if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.

©2023 Cox Media Group