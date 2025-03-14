Local

Smoke, flames seen coming from Clark County house

By WHIO Staff
Milton Carlisle Road Fire (Eric Higgenbotham)
CLARK COUNTY — Several firefighters and deputies are on the scene of a house fire in Clark County.

The fire was reported on Milton-Carlisle Road around 9 a.m., according to initial reports.

Video captured by News Center 7 shows smoke and flames coming from a two-story home.

Several area fire departments are on the scene.

There are multiple sheriff’s office cruisers on the scene as well.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about the fire and if anyone was hurt. We will provide updates as we gather more information.

