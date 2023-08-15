Small get-together leads to deadly shooting in Dayton, court documents say

DAYTON — More details have been released after a small get-together led to a deadly shooting in Dayton.

Saturday just before 3:30 a.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the 2000 block of Leo Street on reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch said.

In a 911 call, a man urges police to get there as soon as possible.

“He came out of the bedroom, he shot my dude and I knocked him out,” the caller tells dispatchers.

While standing in the home’s front yard, he described the gunman’s location to dispatchers.

“I knocked him out, he’s still in there, I got his gun,” the caller said.

Dwane Grimes said the trouble across the street from him that night woke him up.

“The cops were coming in from everywhere, like 30 of them,” Grimes said.

Grimes said he tried to call 911 but dispatchers were already on the phone with the man.

When officers arrived on scene Grimes said they weren’t taking any chances.

“They told him to get on the ground, hands behind his back,” he said.

Court documents show that officers went to the house and found it much like the 911 caller described.

A man he’d knocked out and wrestled the gun away from and the caller’s friend, later identified as 43-year-old Donovan Sampson, dead.

Police arrested 62-year-old Michael Krieger.

He is now facing charges including two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and weapons under disability — meaning it was illegal for him to own a gun.

Neighbors told News Center 7 there were several people outside the home until after midnight, then three men went inside until around 3:30 a.m.

Krieger is being held at Montgomery County Jail, and a Montgomery County Grand Jury is expected to review the case soon.

