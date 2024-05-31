‘Small fire’ forces YMCA to be closed in Darke County

VERSAILLES — A local YMCA will be closed today after a fire late Thursday afternoon.
Versailles firefighters and medics were dispatched just after 5:50 p.m. to the Versailles Branch of the YMCA on initial reports of a fire.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that the fire was in the gym.
The Versailles YMCA branch wrote on social media that the facility closed early Thursday evening, “due to a small fire in the building.”
They provided an update and said that the facility would be closed today.
