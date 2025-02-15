Slick morning results in dozens of slide-offs, crashes in the area

MIAMI VALLEY — Dozens of slide-offs and spin-outs have been reported throughout the Miami Valley due to slick roads early Saturday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
- In Shelby County, around 5 a.m. multiple crashes resulted in I-75 NB being closed for hours near Sidney Road
- In Riverside, around 7 a.m. police were called to a crash on US-35 and Woodman Drive
- In Clay Township, around 8:25 a.m. police responded to a crash in the 10000 block of North Diamond Mill Road
- In Beavercreek, a crash was reported in the 1600 block of US-35
- In Caesarscreek Township, a crash was reported at West Spring Valley Paintersville and Winchester roads
- In Harmony Township, around 8:40 a.m. two crashes were reported on I-70 westbound
- In Trotwood, around 8:47 a.m. a crash was reported on North Union and Shiloh Spring roads
- In Clay Township, around 9:30 a.m. a crash was reported at Brookville Salem Road and Ludenin Lane
- In Eaton, around 9:40 a.m. a crash was reported in the 1700 block of Washington Jackson Road
TRENDING STORIES:
- All northbound lanes on I-75 shut down due to multiple crashes in Shelby County
- Large police presence in Dayton after welfare check call
- 1 dead after crash in Greene County
A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for most of the region from 1 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Snow and freezing rain have been reported and will continue on and off into the morning hours.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group