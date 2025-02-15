Slick morning results in dozens of slide-offs, crashes in the area

MIAMI VALLEY — Dozens of slide-offs and spin-outs have been reported throughout the Miami Valley due to slick roads early Saturday morning.

In Shelby County, around 5 a.m. multiple crashes resulted in I-75 NB being closed for hours near Sidney Road

In Riverside, around 7 a.m. police were called to a crash on US-35 and Woodman Drive

In Clay Township, around 8:25 a.m. police responded to a crash in the 10000 block of North Diamond Mill Road

In Beavercreek, a crash was reported in the 1600 block of US-35

In Caesarscreek Township, a crash was reported at West Spring Valley Paintersville and Winchester roads

In Harmony Township, around 8:40 a.m. two crashes were reported on I-70 westbound

In Trotwood, around 8:47 a.m. a crash was reported on North Union and Shiloh Spring roads

In Clay Township, around 9:30 a.m. a crash was reported at Brookville Salem Road and Ludenin Lane

In Eaton, around 9:40 a.m. a crash was reported in the 1700 block of Washington Jackson Road

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for most of the region from 1 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Snow and freezing rain have been reported and will continue on and off into the morning hours.

We will continue to follow this story.

