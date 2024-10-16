Skyline Chili ice cream could be coming to a store near you

CINCINNATI — Two iconic Cincinnati businesses could be collaborating for a “chilly” creation.

A search on Kroger’s website shows a potential “Graeter’s Skyline Chili Ice Cream Pint” as being sold for $7, according to our news partners at WCPO.

“A daring fusion of flavors in a Cincy chili-flavored ice cream: the creamy ice cream is infused with a warm chili spices. Swirled throughout are crunchy oyster crackers and shreds of cheese that provide a tangy contrast to the sweet treat. This unconventional union offers a bold, adventurous taste experience that combines zesty ice

Skyline Ice Cream (Kroger)

A spokesperson with Graeter’s told WCPO Wednesday that the artwork displayed on Kroger’s site is concept art and is not currently available or even in production yet.

A spokesperson with Skyline confirmed that a collaboration is in the works between the two Cincinnati businesses.

The Skyline spokesperson added the ice cream flavor is currently in the research and development phase, but the companies hope it could be ready next year.

