Skeletal remains of Ohio man found over 4 years ago identified

STARK COUNTY — The skeletal remains of an Ohio man who was found over four years ago have been identified.

The remains were found in March of 2020 in a rural area in Canton, Ohio by an oil well worker.

Authorities believed the remains had been exposed to the elements for at least two years before they were discovered.

The man was identified as Michael Leach, born on Oct 21, 1957. He was last known to live in Dover, in Tuscarawas County.

The investigation into Leach’s death is being handled by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

“Identifying Michael Leach after so many years brings a sense of closure to his family and the community,” Stark County Sheriff George Maier said. “This achievement underscores the importance of collaboration and the relentless pursuit of justice by our dedicated team and community partners. Our investigation continues, and we urge anyone with information to come forward.”

Leach’s identity was determined with advanced DNA testing performed by the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit organization that identifies unidentified remains using investigative genetic genealogy, according to a release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

“When an unknown person is identified, dignity is restored and there is a renewal of hope for justice,” Yost said. “I commend the efforts of BCI and Sheriff Maier for restoring Michael Leach’s identity. Those who loved and knew him can now grieve their friend.”

DNA testing was the latest in attempts to identify Leach’s remains, with Yost and Maier releasing a forensic reconstruction in August 2021, followed by more advanced digitally created images two years later in 2023.

If anyone has information that may assist law enforcement in their ongoing investigation into Leach’s death, they should contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3823.









